Tokyo Olympics organisers may put off an announcement on how many fans can attend until June, media reported Wednesday, as surging coronavirus infections play havoc with preparations.

Organisers have already barred overseas fans from the pandemic-delayed Games, and were expected to announce an upper limit on domestic spectators sometime in April.

But Japanese reports said the decision was now likely in June, possibly just a month before the Games open on July 23. The move would further delay ticket sales, which were put on hold when the Olympics were postponed last year.

