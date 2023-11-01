Mozart was only a little more than a decade old when he wrote Apollo et Hyacinthus, the first of the 22 operas that the prolific composer would create within his incredibly short lifetime.

His work has planted itself firmly in the canon of Western classical music with entire festivals dedicated to his work. And yet Apollo et Hyacinthus, one of his earliest works, still continues to be rarely performed. Inspired by the impressive stories of transformation written in Virgil’s Metamorphoses, Apollo et Hyacinthus tells a tale of love, jealousy and an unfortunate incident with a misdirected discus. The narrative also touches upon queer themes.

Fabio Ceresa, Opera Director. Photo: Alisson Marks Federico Fiorio, Hyacinthus. Photo: Vinicio Cannas Filippo Mineccia, Apollo. Photo: Davide Carson Giulio Prandi, conductor Giuseppe Palella, set and costume designer

Although the original libretto composed by the Benedictine monk Rufinus Widl plants the character of Melia as a scapegoat from the queer love triangle present between two gods and a prince, this rendition of the opera pays homage to the spectrum of sexuality. Directed by Fabio Ceresa who has recently directed Verdi’s Macbeth for the Korean National Opera, this interpretation of Apollo et Hyacinthus aims to offer a contemporary perspective of Mozart’s 1767 opera. Ceresa’s direction of the production will be complemented by the work of award-winning costume designer Giuseppe Palella (Abbiati Award for Best Costume Designer in 2019, Opernwelt Costume Artist of the Year Award 2023).

This vision will be brought to life through the local and international cast of Apollo et Hyacinthus which features three countertenors; Filippo Mineccia (Apollo), Federico Fiorio (Hyacinthus) and Danilo Pastore (Zephyrus). Tenor Raffaele Giordani will be interpreting the role of the King of Sparta, Oebalus, while Maltese soprano and baritone Claire Debono and baritone Albert Buttigieg will take the roles of Melia and Sacerdos respectively.

Apart from the talent present on stage for this opera happening on the 10th and 11th of November at Malta’s National Theatre Teatru Manoel, the orchestral pit will be welcoming the Arianna Art Ensemble. The ensemble will be led by Maestro Giulio Prandi who will be returning to Malta following his last performance on the island with Coro e Orchestra Ghislieri for the last edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival.