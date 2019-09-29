Activists and protests have grown in numbers over the past few years. Civil society – whether in the domain of good governance, the environment or social justice – has been jolted to life.

Moviment Graffitti has already achieved what few others have aspired to do before, by uniting NGOs under a common front. As Malta risks having more NGOs than trees, the work of uniting civil society in such a manner is crucial for pressure to be effective.

Despite the good health and momentum of activism, it still requires corresponding political pressure.

Third parties fragmented in the last election. Nonetheless, they have an opening to fill in the ideological and principled vacuum left behind by both the Nationalist and Labour parties, as both are deeply in the pockets of deve­lopers and businessmen.

Third party politics remains Malta’s only hope, as it is the politics of values, bravery and vision rather than money and convenience.

Where does that leave the Democratic Party?

We are a party striving for good governance, the environment and social justice. We retain a core of dedicated fighters and activists, whether they show their faces in public or not.

These people have worked tirelessly for years, on a daily basis, to give their sweat, blood and tears for our common project. We got two MPs elected, making history, and thwarted the other larger parties at various turns.

Without the taxpayer-funded marketing campaigns of our rivals, it has however been hard for our good work to reach our target audiences.

We, the flesh and bones of this party, must continue our work. The government is largely unopposed from the outside, and thus cracks have started to form in its ranks; minor disagreements, for now, about piecemeal problems.

Any politician who expects a rich reward for his activity is no politician at all, but a businessman

Yet, all empires must fall, and creative destruction allows for innovation, rebirth and renewal.

The Nationalist and Labour parties lumber on, dependent on a broken poli­tical and economic system that is ravishing our quality of life.

As they continue to compromise on their founding principles to compete with one another, they place themselves ever further away from the public interest. As they do so, the space for new politics and fresh ideas grows steadily.

We deserve to live in a country where people are not afraid to speak about their political ideas in public, lest they suffer professionally or socially. The tyranny of the two major parties is such that whoever controls government is able to hijack every institution, and abuse of it. The plunder must stop.

Such reforms will not come from the old powers that be, who are afraid to lose their grip.

To achieve this new Malta and Gozo we must fight for it. People need to be ready to sacrifice something for the cause. Politics should not be about enriching ourselves personally, but it should be about public service.

Any politician who expects a rich reward for his activity is no politician at all, but a businessman. We have had enough of businessmen and their money in politics.

Over the past few years, many who shared the values of Partit Demokratiku saluted us for our courage and for our good work. However, while their words of support and appreciation were nice to hear, these words did little to alleviate the burden of work, or the cost of time and energy.

We paid these costs happily, for the sake of our country, and will continue to do so. Yet for anybody who really wants change, be ready to fight for it. Enter the arena and punch above your weight.

My continuing loyalty to Partit Demokratiku signifies that I shall be ready to stand for election in a renewed executive in whatever capacity is required of me when the time comes. Until then, we have a roadmap in place and much work to do as a team.

We have the experience, the hands on deck and the research necessary to take us to our next chapter.

Over the years we have achieved a great deal, have matured as a party and we now have the vision and solidarity between ourselves to arrive where we aim to be. Indeed, it continues to be a privilege and an honour to serve.

Timothy Alden is deputy leader of the Democratic Party.