Established in 2014, as a sister company to Cortis Group set up in 1948, Central Business Centres’ vision is to provide premium spaces in highly finished landmark buildings, located at the heart of Malta’s communities.

The first fully operational site, CBC Zebbug, is strategically located on Mdina Road, connecting the north and south of Malta. Commanding sweeping country views, CBC Zebbug is a modern building designed with a unique glass curved façade, a professional interior, and underlying parking. Additionally, CBC Zebbug is expanding to encompass a broader range of services to serve the community.

CBC Gudja was the next location to be developed, situated only 2km away from Malta International Airport. It provides a newly built, contemporary location, with energy-efficient architectural glazing, and ample natural light.

At the heart of Malta’s prime entertainment and leisure hub, CBC St Julian’s offers an exciting business address, with street level access to Piazza Qalb ta’ Gesu’. Directly facing Spinola Bay, and surrounded by high end restaurants, cafes and nightlife, CBC St Julian’s is the ideal space for entities who value being at the centre of attention! All areas include connected balconies, and/or outdoor terraces.

Next door to CBC St Julian’s is the Grade II Scheduled property, Villa Fieres. This historical building has been carefully restored, retaining architectural features including internal and external staircases, stonework, and timber apertures. Maltese patterned ceramic tiles and timber beams remind one of the Villa’s heritage. The garden’s walkways are highlighted with rubble walls and marble paving, while the flora is being regenerated and expanded. In line with its surroundings, Villa Fieres has been earmarked as a high-end catering and entertainment establishment.

The latest addition to the portfolio is CBC Valletta, situated at the enviable corner between Republic and St John’s Streets at The Savoy. Adjacent to the Law Courts of Malta and neighbouring landmark historical sites, museums, gardens and architectural gems, CBC Valletta is a prime location for professionals, service providers, administrators, and entrepreneurs. It also includes unique retail areas with direct pedestrian access to Republic Street, arguably Malta’s busiest street.

Central Business Centres: Your Success is Our Aim!