Half an hour is all it takes to permanently wave goodbye to your prescription glasses. Adriana Bishop speaks to Andrei Camenzuli, general manager at Saint James Eye Clinic, about Refractive Lens Exchange.

Reaching the wrong end of 45 on my last birthday, I caught myself moving greeting cards further away from me to read them more clearly. It seems I had just joined the “reading glasses club”.

Presbyopia, to give it its official name, is the gradual loss of your eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects. This is a natural side effect of ageing and commonly starts in the early to mid-40s and continues to worsen until around the age of 65. Reading glasses, contact lenses, or varifocal glasses if you also have far-sightedness, are the regular go-to solution. Surgery is becoming a popular and permanent alternative to glasses.

Refractive Lens Exchange is a 30-minute painless procedure done under local anaesthetic replacing the eye’s natural crystalline lens with an artificial multifocal lens. Almost identical to cataract surgery, the RLE operation corrects all ranges of vision and will eventually prevent the formation of cataracts.

“We do around 1,000 cataract operations a year and, of these, 400 are RLE procedures,” explains Andrei Camenzuli.

“The procedure is mostly suited for patients who start having issues with reading glasses and they will benefit from the results for the rest of their life.”

Prospective patients undergo a thorough pre-operation assessment to ensure they are eligible for this type of surgery and that the chosen lens is the correct one to fit the anatomy of their eye and their lifestyle.

“If a patient works mostly on night shifts, for example, we make sure we avoid using lenses that might give them glare. The procedure produces very good results. The satisfactory outcomes are impressively high with patients reporting consistent improved and better visual outcomes to wearing prescription glasses,” explains Camenzuli.

The operation takes between 10 and 15 minutes for each eye. Local anaesthetic is administered in the form of drops. The lens is removed via a minimally invasive procedure and a replacement lens is injected through a 2.2mm incision. No stitches are involved in this procedure.

“The patient won’t actually see what is going on as there’s a bright light shining on the eye. They will only feel a slight pressure equivalent to pressing your finger on your eye,” reassures Camenzuli.

Following the operation, a transparent protective plastic shield is placed over each eye, and the patient is asked to wait at the clinic for 30 minutes prior to being discharged. The shields are removed the next day and the patient is prescribed antibiotics and steroid drops for four weeks to ward off any possible infections.

“The total down time post-operation is a couple of days, although if the patient works in a dusty environment, we recommend a few days more to avoid risk of infection,” he adds.

There are inherent benefits to undergoing such a specialized procedure. “The amount of time spent at the clinic is very short, with the patient being assigned their own room and dedicated nurse. All safety protocols are adhered to with extra multiple air changes in the operating theatre,” he says.

