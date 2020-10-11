The new Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori is debuting alongside a visionary campaign set in a garden of dreams where magic blooms.

Flourishing from the creativity of Alessandro Michele, the innovative vision blurs the lines between two universes: a surrealist land that clashes with reality.

Featuring four contemporary women – director and actress Anjelica Huston, singer-songwriter Florence Welch, actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, and designer Susie Cave – the campaign offers an exploration of imagination and identity mirrored by the floral signature of Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori.

Gucci Bloom: the story behind the scent

The first fragrance developed wholly under Michele’s vision, Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum was inspired by the idea of absolute authenticity, the freedom to be who you are. Blended by master perfumer Alberto Morillas with direction from Michele, the fragrance unfurls as its name suggests, a thriving garden full of flowers characterised by a trio of jasmine bud extract, tuberose and rangoon creeper.

The scent

Staying true to the ingredients of Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, the new fragrance has the fresh natural greenness, rich floral quality and creamy depth of tuberose. Offering a radiant twist on the white floral signature of Bloom Eau de Parfum, Profumo di Fiori unleashes the addictive potential and magnetism of tuberose essence, blended with jasmine sambac closed buds and jasmine sambac absolute for a more immediate and direct expression.

The accord of Bloom is enriched by the textured facets of ylang ylang and its warmth extended by a rich wave of sandalwood and the smooth creaminess of sun-drenched woody notes. Driving an elegant and distinctive trail, the orris concrete is blended with the resinous warmth of benzoin and softened with musky notes.

The design

Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori revisits the original Gucci Bloom pattern with a honey yellow tone, evoking the vitality of young spirits. Presented in a lacquered square-shaped bottle, it is adorned with the Gucci label ribbed and framed in black. The outer packaging is covered inside and outside in a Toile de Jouy Herbarium House print of leaves, cherry branches and flowers framed in black.

The campaign

Set at a mystical and ancient landmark, the new Gucci Bloom fragrance campaign tells the story of four women living in a garden of dreams. The protagonists are charismatic and charming women, who join each other in the dream-like sequence.

Directed by award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi, the film opens with Florence Welch exploring the abandoned theatres of La Scarzuola, a surrealist architectural compound built around an old Franciscan convent.

Designed by architect Tomaso Buzzi in the late 1950s, this enchanting and mysterious place in the Umbrian countryside becomes the set of a campaign for the first time and is transformed to express a dream filled with flowers and plants.

Gradually, the film introduces us to the other protagonists, who take turns roaming through the mystical passages of La Scarzuola until they find a wishing well and perform a ceremony in which they pick flowers and throw them into the water. As the flowers float away, the act of making a wish opens up a parallel universe.

With some scenes taking inspiration from the popular French musical film Peau d’Âne, directed by Jacques Demy, the fantasy sequence intensifies with frenetic energy as the film comes to its crescendo with a floral explosion.

Bursts of petals and flowers fall from the sky and shower the protagonists who continue to perform theatrically as the momentum climaxes.

The film ends with a close-up shot of Florence Welch holding the Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori bottle, as the flowers gently fall over her.

Gucci fragrances are exclusively distributed by SV Beauty Ltd, a member of the VJ Salomone Group of Companies.