Heritage Malta’s temporary exhibition last year 'Behind Closed Doors: Fort St Angelo and the Royal Navy 1906-1979'" is this year being held in virtual format in full on the agency's website.

This will enable 'visitors' to tour the entire exhibition, enabling browsers to explore any particular section within it.

All Heritage Malta sites are currently closed due to COVID-19.

“41 years ago, our nation gained its freedom, but we also regained access to a fort that had always been the coloniser’s domain,” said Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit.

“Digitising this exhibition means we still get to experience this unique site, despite the present circumstances.”

Behind Closed Doors provides a detailed insight into the roles shouldered by Fort St Angelo during the British occupation.

The true heart of the exhibition lies in the personal recollections of those former Maltese and British servicemen who worked at the fort during this period.

Heritage Malta is presenting the filmed interviews of these ex-colleagues, photos and other memorabilia, from which a strong sense of belonging to this important site – and phase in Maltese history – emerged.

“This virtual exhibition is a testament to Heritage Malta’s goal to bring our historical and cultural heritage into the modern, digital age, and ensure greater accessibility for all,” Culture Minister José Herrera said, adding that the agency’s online presence was crucial, now more than ever.