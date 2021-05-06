The Malta Tourism Authority’s Visit Malta campaign in partnership with Manchester United could be in jeopardy as an unnamed group of the club’s supporters have taken their protests to the next level – they are boycotting the club’s partners with the aim of attacking United owners’ income.

In a letter, sent to over 50 companies who aid the club financially through their sponsorships, the group of supporters explained how the Glazers family has run riot with the club’s money and that in an attempt to stop this, they were urging fellow supporters to boycott, tarnish products and support competitors of the same companies whose investments “will be used for debt servicing and dividend”.

“As commercial partners of the Glazer family, you are legitimate targets of the global fanbase, because the combined £279m per annum you pay will not go towards investment in the squad to compete with the best clubs United now trail,” the letter reads.

