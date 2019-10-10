As part of the BirguFest activities being organised by Vittoriosa local council this weekend, the public is being offered the opportunity to visit Fort St Angelo, the Malta Maritime Museum and the Inquisitor’s Palace at a special reduced combined ticket, courtesy of Heritage Malta.

Upper Fort St Angelo, which is administered by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, will also be open throughout the three days as well as tomorrow and on Saturday evening.

During the Birgu by Candlelight event on Saturday evening, Fort St Angelo will be lit up with fjakkoli (traditional torches). On Sunday, re-enactors will be present at the fort throughout the day. Food and drinks will be on sale from the fort’s Officers’ Lounge.

The following is the programme of Heritage Malta activities:

On Friday at 6pm there will be a guided tour in English of the Inquisitor’s Palace, Vittoriosa, and a guided tour in Maltese of Fort St Angelo.

At 7pm and 8.30pm there will be a presentation entitled ‘Discussing the French Blockade 1798-1800’ at the Malta Maritime Museum, Vittoriosa.

At 9pm there will be a guided tour in Maltese of the Inquisitor’s Palace and a guided tour in English of Fort St Angelo.

On Saturday at 6pm there will be a guided tour in Maltese of the Inquisitor’s Palace.

At 7pm and 8.30pm there will be the presentation ‘Discussing the French Blockade 1798-1800’ at the Malta Maritime Museum.

At 8pm and 10pm there will be guided tours in Maltese and English respectively of Fort St Angelo.

On Sunday at 9.30am there will be a guided tour in Maltese of the Inquisitor’s Palace.

From 10am to 4pm there will be the re-enactments ‘Aspects of the Castrum Maris in 1400’ at Fort St Angelo. At noon there will be a guided tour in English of the Inquisitor’s Palace.

All events will be held on a first-come, first-served basis. The three sites will extend their opening hours for the occasion as follows: Friday from 9am to 11pm (last admission at 10.30pm); Saturday from 9am to 12am (last admission at 11.30pm); Sunday from 9am to 6pm (last admission at 5.30pm). For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org. For a full programme of activities happening during Birgufest 2019, visit the event’s Facebook page.