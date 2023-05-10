Parents whose babies are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital’s neonatal paediatric intensive care unit can now remain with their children for afternoons and nights after a change in visiting hours.

It comes a week after Times of Malta reported how parents could only remain with their babies for up to two hours a day, a situation that was causing distress and trauma among new parents.

These restricted hours were put into place to manage the spread of COVID-19. However, as other restrictions were relaxed, these remained in place.

A spokesperson for the health ministry said that after receiving updated guidelines from the European Centre for Disease Control on COVID-19 management and, as Malta has consistently seen less than five cases per 100,000 and reduced hospital admission, a number of policy adjustments have been introduced at Mater Dei Hospital.

As Malta has consistently seen less than five COVID cases per 100,000 and reduced hospital admission, a number of policy adjustments have been introduced at Mater Dei Hospital - health ministry spokesperson

As of May 1, patients are no longer being routinely screened for COVID-19 unless they show symptoms. The visitation policy at the NPICU was also reviewed as part of this process and the visiting hours were increased, he said.

Mothers who spoke to Times of Malta described the anguish of having to leave their babies for large swathes of the day and expressed the frustration of having missed out on crucial bonding moments with their children.

A healthcare worker familiar with the unit who spoke to Times of Malta on condition of anonymity said that while the change of visitation hours is welcome, it would be ideal for parents to have 24-hour access to their newborns who require neo-natal care.

“From a parental perspective it enhances peace of mind but for the development of the baby it also makes a huge difference,” they said.

“For very small babies, things like touch and smell are very important for their care and these babies weren’t getting very much of it.”

'Parents aren't visitors, they are parents'

“Every other child treated at the hospital has to have a parent present with them because parents aren’t visitors, they are parents.”

European standards of care, they said, recommend that parents have universal access to newborn units because it impacts care, reduces anxiety and speeds up the discharge time.

Non-governmental organisations such as the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants say that separation of parents and newborns is harmful as it disrupts biological and emotional bonding and acts as a stressor with effects on both the physical and mental health of parents and babies.

The healthcare worker said that even if parents did have unrestricted access to their babies in the NPICU, most would need additional support in order to remain with their children when illness strikes unexpectedly.

“Even if parents can be present, some cannot because they lack the support, there are no special allowances or special leave if your baby is born sick or early,” they said.

The UK’s House of Lords is currently debating a bill that would allow parents of babies admitted to neonatal care to receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave at a rate of £156.66 a week or 90 per cent of their average earnings.