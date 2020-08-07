Visits to residential homes for the elderly have been restricted following a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a statement on Friday, the Parliamentary Secretariat said activities to keep the elderly happy and occupied will be organised weekly.

The rules are as follows:

At St Vincent de Paul

No visits will be allowed this weekend as staff prepare the home to accommodate visitors under the new rules.

Visits will resume at Malta's largest home for the elderly - it hosts 1,100 residents across 30 halls - as of Monday.

Family members will be guided to a visiting point based in the hall where the resident they are visiting lives.

• Visits will be by appointments Mondays to Sundays between 9.30 and 11am and from 5 to 7pm;



• Visitors should call on 2291 2373 or send an e-mail to svpr-customercare.mfcs@gov.mt for an appointment;



• Appointments should be sought two days before the visit;



• The visit will not be longer than 15 minutes;



• Visitors will see their relatives from behind a perspex screen;



• Residents will be able to receive a maximum of four visitors during the time scheduled, in line with health department guidelines;



• One parking space for every visit will be allocated outside the main entrance;



• Visitors will have to register at the entrance according to their scheduled appointment. They should present their Identity Card and will be given a pass for the necessary screening to be carried out before they enter the residence;



• A shuttle service from the main entrance to the visiting points will be provided;



• Visitors have to wear a mask or a visor from before entering the main entrance of the facility. These cannot be removed at any time during the visit. They can only be removed once the visitors are out of the facility.



• During the visit, visitors have to follow the indicated guidelines at each visiting point;



• Following the visit, they should leave the facility without delay to avoid crowding;



• Relatives getting medicines for residents are required to get a two-month consignment. These will be left with security officials at the entrance and will then be sent to the hall where the particular resident resides;



• Visitors can bring their relatives items such as water and food which does not need to be refrigerated or frozen. This has to be brought during visiting hours and can be left at the main entrance of the facility.



• All such items have to be marked with the name of the resident for whom they are intended and the hall in which the resident lives;



• Visitors arriving late will have the time deducted from their visit.

At government, church and private homes for the elderly

Measures will also be taken at these homes to avoid the spread of infection between visitors and residents at the homes.



• Each home has to identify a zone to serve as a visiting area. This has to be secure and it has to have glass or perspex separating the elderly from their relatives;



• Visits will be scheduled by appointment. Visitors should call at the particular home to set an appointment;



• Residents will be allowed a maximum of four visitors in a 15-minute appointment.



• Once the 15 minutes are over, the resident will leave the visiting area to be replaced by another. When this is done, the necessary sanitary measures will be followed;



• Visiting times should be scheduled by the respective homes and through communication with the Social Welfare Standards Authority;



• Visitors have to wear a mask or visor at all times;



• During visiting hours, employees have to keep the areas identified for visits available.