The Malta Tourism Authority on Wednesday announced the partnership between VisitMalta and Giro d’Italia 2023. The MTA is set to be the official sponsor for Giro d’Italia which will have the VisitMalta brand featured around the event in Italy in the coming weeks, starting from Saturday until May 28.

Malta will be promoted as a tourist destination, given international visibility, and will have the brand name amplificated on various media platforms.

This year’s Giro will offer race coverage of a total of 3,448.6km, starting from Costa dei Trabocchi and finishing in Rome. VisitMalta will be featured on television, on multiple media platforms, and on the field visibility. There will also be a stand at the Open Village finish area where VisitMalta will welcome visitors.

