VisitMalta announced a partnership agreement with English Premier League club Newcastle United for the inaugural ‘Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta’ tournament.

The pre-season football tournament will take place this summer at the home of the English Premier League side, the iconic St James’ Park, showcasing the captivating world of football.

Scheduled for August 5 and 6, the tournament will not only serve as part of Newcastle’s pre-season preparations but will also provide an exceptional football experience for fans.

During this tournament, the Magpies led by Eddie Howe, will go head-to-head with Fiorentina, Nice and Villarreal over two consecutive days.

