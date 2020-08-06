The Simblija home for the elderly in Naxxar has been closed to visitors after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to residents and their relatives, dated August 5, AX Care’s manager said the resident tested positive after being admitted to hospital.

Staff and visitors who encountered the patient have already been tested, but the home was also re-swabbing all employees who came in contact with residents over the past few days.

“As a precaution we are closing the care home to all visitors," the letter said.

The service provider cautioned against alarm because it had "the right measures and precautions in place to keep this under control.” Residents of the neighbouring Hilltop facility will also not be allowed to the Simblija home.

It is the first known coronavirus case traced to a resident of a care home since the number of cases spiked in recent weeks. According to statistics provided by the health authorities, most of the active patients are aged under 35.

After days of no new cases reported at the beginning of July, Malta experienced a first spike after a COVID-19 patient attended a hotel party that lasted three days. This was followed by a second cluster involving feast enthusiasts who attended the Santa Venera band march.

A third cluster involving partygoers who were clubbing in Paceville has also been reported.

As of Thursday morning, Malta has 249 known active cases, 104 of whom are migrants rescued at sea and kept in isolation since they were brought ashore over the past two weeks.