The number of visitors in March fell to 75,157, a decrease of 56.5% when compared to the same month in 2019.

Travel to Malta was banned in March, initially from five countries in the first half of the month until it was banned completely. Arrivals as from March 13 were placed in a mandatory two-weeks quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 64,834 inbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, 5,360 for business. Most arrivals were aged between 25 and 44 years (39%), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (34.8%).

Arrivals from the United Kingdom remained the most popular, with a share of 31.2% of the total.

Total nights spent went down by 60.2% when compared to March 2019, amounting to 442,018 nights.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €43.6 million, a decrease of 62.6% over the corresponding month in 2019.

January-March 2020

Arrivals in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 370,216, a decrease of 13.1% over the same period in 2019. Total nights spent by inbound tourists surpassed the 2.2 million nights, a drop of 20% when compared to the same quarter last year.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €224.6 million, 17.5% less than that recorded during the same period in 2019. Total expenditure per capita stood at €607, a decrease of 5.2% when compared to the first quarter of 2019.