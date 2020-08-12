The health authorities have banned visitors from Mt Carmel Hospital after seven patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients are in a 'stable' condition and have been isolated within the hospital itself, the authorities said.

Remaining patients in San Ġorġ Preca Ward, where the outbreak took place, as well as the staff, have been quarantined.

Last month, on July 24, a ward at Mount Carmel Hospital was shut down after a health worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources said the worker had attended the all-weekend 'Hotel Takeover' party at the Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian's.

He turned up for work after the party.