Trading in fakes continues to threaten efficient businesses, government incomes, and the well-being of consumers. One of the most significant effects of counterfeits is reduced revenues and stifling brands from having the incentive to innovate.

OECD statistics from a 2019 report showed that the trade of fake goods stood at 3.3 per cent of the world trade, which continues to rise. Furthermore, the report showed that the country most affected is the US, followed by France, Italy, and Switzerland. Besides infringing trademarks and copyrights, these fake goods also carry several health and safety risks. Footwear, clothing, and leather goods might make up the bulk of counterfeit products. Still, other items include more sensitive products like pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, electronics, baby formula, and other such products.

Online shopping and the delivery of small parcels make it more difficult for authorities to detect trading in fakes, as does the existence of free trade zones. As a result, the total value of counterfeits already reached a whopping $1 trillion in 2013, and the OECD expects it to reach almost $3 trillion this year.

VISUA’s visual detection makes it easier for your business to detect counterfeit products at scale, allowing you to stop them before they even ship. Whatever the scale, the object of counterfeit detection is to “see” the logos, marks, text, holograms, visuals, and unique product facets in order to flag possible issues with the listings.

Detecting counterfeits with product imagery

Counterfeiters know how to evade the typical detection techniques employed by platforms. They do this by excluding product information from the titles and description text in the listings, instead manipulating product images to include the key attributes of products, including their brand information and product details. For instance, a listing may simply state that it is for a ‘Luxury Women’s Handbag’, but the image will show a Louis Vuitton branded bag.

VISUA has based its counterfeit detection technology on its world-leading Visual-AI stack. Presenting the only solution designed explicitly for integration by counterfeit detection platforms, and marketplaces alike, these organizations have a flexible and scalable way to meet every application. As a result, visual counterfeit promotion techniques used on product imagery become even easier to detect accurately.

Visual-AI solutions

The proprietary technology designed to solve problems at scale provides proven results trusted by the most significant global marketplaces like eBay. Likewise, counterfeit detection platforms, like Red Points rely on the unique technology stack to ensure they get the perfect outcomes.

Counterfeit detection with computer vision means the signal looks at everything from the logo to text to reveal the outcomes. After scrutinizing everything from the recommended retail price to the reference specifications, the results indicate any inconsistencies in the form of a report.

Technology integration

Computer vision, otherwise known as Visual-AI, can integrate with existing systems according to your needs, whether you want an in-house or cloud-based solution. Moreover, it covers several areas of counterfeit detection, including exploitation, passing off, and fakes.

Let’s take a closer look at the differences between these terms.

‘Counterfeit’ means the unauthorised copying of a product to exploit consumers into thinking they are real.

‘Fakes’ use unauthorised branding to sell products similar to genuine ones. Here the trick is to spot the differences in the configurations and volumes when comparing the products.

‘Passing off’ tricks the eye with the adaption of a brand or its brand-related markings to trick consumers into buying the products. These may be related or unrelated products to those of a well-known brand.

Finally, ‘exploitation’ refers to using unauthorised branding on a product to sell it. It is also known as brand confusion, and you usually see it on items that have nothing to do with the brand’s original offering.

Final take on brand protection technology

Businesses that are interested in trading trade in Europe should also be aware of the new European Digital Services Act. This act in conjunction with the Digital Markets Act introduces new responsibilities for e-commerce and marketplace platforms. These regulations were created with the goal of making the purchasing of products online as safe as it is offline. The requirements which the acts impose place a greater degree of responsibility on the shoulders of online businesses to ensure that they are not listing or selling products that could be harmful in any way to consumers or the business activities of genuine brands.

Leading platforms, creative agencies, online marketplaces, and specialist service providers rely on VISUA’s Visual-AI technology for its professional reliability, precision, and infinite scale to authenticate genuine products.

Combating counterfeits requires a joint global effort, and the right technology creates a proactive approach because it can adjust to the needs of the interested parties. In addition, investing in the correct technology that integrates effortlessly with your systems makes it easier for you to authenticate the products on your agency, platform, or marketplace.

Today, VISUA’s Computer Vision provides the trusted solutions to detect any volume before these products can even be listed, leaving counterfeiters nowhere to hide.