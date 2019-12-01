Mikiel Anton Vassalli College’s first cohort of students recently graduated after having successfully completed their studies in the last academic year and were awarded an MQF level 5.

The college is the national network of specialised schools for visual and performing arts education. These include the Malta School of Art, the Malta School of Drama and Dance, the Malta School of Music and the Gozo and Malta Visual and Performing Arts Schools. There are currently around 4,000 registered learners and nearly 200 teachers and educators at these schools whose fees are subsidised by the State.

The graduation ceremony, which was attended by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, also included performances and presentations by the graduating students.

For further information on the schools forming part of college, visit the website below.

http://mikielantonvassallicollege.gov.mt/