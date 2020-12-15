Visually-impaired artist Maria Elich is holding her first exhibition of paintings at the Ħamrun local council offices.

Elich, who has been painting for a number of years, has chosen the colours red and black for this specific exhibition – colours which are traditionally linked with Ħamrun.

The artist is also the general secretary of the voluntary organisation Visual and Non-Visual Network which was established in the past year. It aims at attracting sighted and non-sighted persons to the arts, a healthier environment and more inclusion in society.

Elich and other visually-impaired members attend regular workshops led by Maltese ceramist Charles Sammut. With the help of Noel Farrugia, founder of the NGO, they are planning a future event devoted to their ceramic work.

From Christmas Day onwards, Elich’s exhibition will be hosted by Daniels Mall, also in Ħamrun, until January 3.

For more information, log on to visualnonvisualnetwork.org.