The Malta Guide Dogs Foundation organised an event in Victoria to raise awareness about visually impaired people and their mobility constraints.

The aim of the foundation, set up in 2006, is to provide these people with training as well as to train guide dogs. The activity started with a walk along Republic Street.

Along the way, participants distributed information about their condition.

The activity came to an end at St George’s Square, where the chairman of the foundation, Joseph Stafrace, himself a visually impaired person, delivered a speech.

Gozitan singer Rosabelle Pavia donated the musical rights of a song authored by her to the foundation. The song, L-Għajnejn Li Qatt Ma Kelli (‘The Eyes I never Had’), will be played by the foundation at official events, mainly to raise awareness and collect funds.

Mr Stafrace thanked Ms Pavia for her gesture. Mr Stafrace also thanked the Gozo Ministry and Grapes Wine Bar for sponsoring the event. The Malta Guide Dogs Foundation encourages volunteers to join in and give a hand forthis noble cause.

It may be contacted on 7906 9722; info.mgdf@gmail.com or Facebook.