VITAE has been the yacht’s new name for only the past four years and since its reborn, with this identification, it has been familiar to members of the Malta Cruising Club, particularly with those who participate in the Falken Tyres “Sette Giugno” Pozzallo Cruise.

Prior to early 2019 this sailboat’s name was Ceyar, disgracefully being one of the boats used for the trafficking of human lives in the Mediterranean before it was eventually seized in the territorial waters of Syracusa.

Following a request by the Pozzallo section of the Lega Navale Italiana, the Procura della Repubblica di Siracusa entrusted the section with the custody of the boat to be used for the official activities of the association, committed to defending the culture of the sea and respect for the environment through conferences in schools, presentations and social initiatives with students as the protagonists.

And indeed it was during the 2019 Falken Tyres “Sette Giugno” Pozzallo Cruise, in the presence of MCC members, that VITAE, a Bavaria 42, was re-launched after extensive repair and tune up work done at the shipyard Ocean Plastic of Pozzallo.

