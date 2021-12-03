The public has been urged not to purchase specific lots of vitamins and hydration tablets as they may have been exposed to a dangerous pesticide.

In a statement on Friday, the Environmental Health Directorate said that it had received information from the EU’s Rapid Alert System that a number of products may be potentially contaminated with Ethylene oxide, a chemical that can have adverse health effects.

The recalled products are;

Lots L21.140 and L21.189 of orange flavoured vitamins and minerals produced by Aptonia in packages of 30 tablets.

Lot L21.166 of lemon flavoured electrolytes in produced by Aptonia in packages of 20 tablets.

As well as, lot number L21.188 of the strawberry flavoured version of the same electrolyte tablets and lot L21.167 of the lemon flavoured variety.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.

Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is the continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over a long period of time.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 am and 2.30 pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email at mhi@gov.mt.