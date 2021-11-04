Before making his return to the touchline in the Premier League, Antonio Conte’s first match in charge of Tottenham Hotspur will come in the Europa Conference League on Thursday when his new side play host to Vitesse Arnhem.

Conte was appointed as the new head coach of Spurs on Tuesday on a deal until the end of next season, the north London club moving quickly to get the 52-year-old after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday.

The Italian has enjoyed great success in management, notably winning the Premier League in charge of Chelsea in 2017 and the Serie A title last season with Inter Milan.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta