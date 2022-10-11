One of the two surviving auberges of the Knights of St John in Vittoriosa is being given a new lease of life thanks to extensive restoration.

Work has been completed by the government's Restoration Directorate on the 1534 facade of the Auberge d'Angleterre in narrow Triq Majjistral, and restoration of the interior of the building - some of which is older - will be completed next month.

The old auberge of the English-speaking knights is being restored.

The auberge was home to English-speaking knights but since there were not many of them, no Auberge d'Angleterre was built went the knights moved to Valletta later that century.

“The English were shunned following the protestant reformation,” lead architect Timothy Portelli said.

The former auberge is now a community and events centre used by the local council, deputy mayor Chris Cassar said.

The palace also houses the Vittoriosa health centre.

Work on the facade was completed in time for Birgufest, enabling thousands to admire it during the festival.

The other surviving auberge in Vittoriosa is the Auberge de France. The Malta Tourism Authority allocated €35,000 for its restoration last year.

Speaking at a press conference, national heritage minister Owen Bonnici said it is his ministry's mission to make heritage more accessible and to strengthen local communities. Restoration works were a crucial aspect of the culture plan.

“Preserving our heritage not only adds cultural value but also economic value, through tourism,” he said.

Local government parliamentary secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli said the government and local councils were working closely to preserve historical heritage.

She thanked the Vittoriosa local council and Cottonera Foundation for their dedication to preserving national heritage.

The restoration works on the historical facade focused to preserve as many original materials as possible, while also rainproofing the roof by replacing deteriorating cement coatings with damp proofing, architect Portelli said.