Clemens Hasengschwandtner, renowned for his colourful pop-inspired art and characteristic interpretation of Malta-linked themes, died on September 1.

Austrian by birth and born in 1972, he first visited Malta in 1997 and was captivated by its nuances and Mediterranean joie de vivre, which he translated onto his collage-like canvases.

He eventually opened a wine bar and art gallery in Vittoriosa which showcased his paintings. Since 2014, he has been married to his wife Noni.

Hasengschwandtner’s paintings are indeed narratives of the everyday as it casually happens – humour, social comment and all.

A typical Malta-themed landscape by the Austrian artist. Photos: Facebook.com

He weaved colour into storylines that deliciously unfold before one’s eyes – he integrated local mythologies and lore thus rooting the art to this tiny island that he loved so much.

Clemens and his wife Noni. Photo: Facebook

The flow of colours and their vibrancy are reminiscent of the work of fellow Austrian artist and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928–2000), whose oeuvre is instantly recognisable by the chromatic beauty of the spirals and other motifs, probably originating from Maori and other ‘primitive’ pictorial traditions.

People commissioned Clemens to illustrate personal life experiences which he successfully integrated into a pictorial biography of that person.

A joyful colourful interpretation of our planet by Clemens.

Besides painting, he also embarked on sculpture in Maltese limestone being the sculptural medium of choice for a period of time, before venturing into alternative possibilities offered by wood.

His numerous friends were charmed by his outlook to life, being an optimist at heart. This, and his body of work, will always be his legacy.