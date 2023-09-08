Vittoriosa and Cospicua shared the honours in the Victory Day Regatta that provided a lot of emotions in an edition that was severely influenced by the windy conditions and choppy waters at the Valletta Grand Harbour.

Given the difficult weather conditions, the Għaqda Regatta Nazzjonali was unsure whether it was possible to stage the regatta on Friday.

However, after consultation with the clubs, it was decided that the race would go ahead as planned despite the difficulties facing the rowers on the day.

The two Cottonera rivals were neck and neck through the Category A proceedings with Vittoriosa holding a slight eight-point lead before the final race of the day.

But Cospicua refused to throw in the towel and managed to finish second in the final race, just ahead of Vittoriosa to ensure both clubs finished on 54 points and share the shield for the next 12 months.

