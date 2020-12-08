Vittoriosa Stars increased their unbeaten run in the BOV Challenge League to seven games on Sunday as they held league leaders Pembroke to a 1-1 draw at the Centenary Stadium. It was the Stars which opened proceedings in the first half with a goal from the spot, but Pembroke got their equaliser after producing a dominant second half display.

Despite not having made major changes in their squad for the 2020/21 season, Vittoriosa Stars have been one of the brightest teams so far in the division. With only one loss in nine games, the Cottonera side are looking a different side to last season’s team which was fighting against relegation.

One change which may appear to be bearing fruit is the appointment of coach Ramon Zammit.

Zammit voiced his satisfaction towards his players’ attitude after facing his former club Pembroke for the first time since leaving the club last season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta