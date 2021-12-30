In 1938-39, Vittoriosa Stars won the Third Division League and promotion to the Second Division.

It was a great moment for the supporters of the historic city who still harboured fond memories of the pre-World War One era and the days of Melita-Vittoriosa and Vittoriosa Rovers.

Those legendary teams from Vittoriosa were amongst the pioneers of Maltese football and although they did not win any honours, they lived their short life in the First Division.

It was, therefore, no secret that the Stars ultimate ambitions were always to return to the First Division.

The prospects of teams from Vittoriosa always seemed good but then war broke out and football was suspended. The Stars had to wait until the end of hostilities before they could fulfil their dream of playing in the top division of Maltese football.

