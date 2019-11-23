Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is today organising a visit to St Lawrence Conventual and Collegiate Church, the Oratory Museum and Chapter Hall in Vittoriosa, where host Rev. Canon Stephen Attard will share his love of the artistic heritage of the churches found in the locality.

The Collegiate Church of St Lawrence houses a great number of artistic treasures, including the recently-restored titular painting by Mattia Preti, depicting the martyrdom of St Lawrence.

The statue of St Joseph, the work of celebrated sculptor Melchiorre Cafà, who was born in Vittoriosa and rose to fame in Rome, can be seen in the Oratory of St Joseph next to the Collegiate Church. The oratory also serves as a museum where the sword and hat of Grandmaster Jean Parisot de Valette are kept.

The Chapter Hall, in which the Chapter of Canons meet and which is not normally open to the public, conserves numerous documents of the Inquisition, history of Malta and other Melitensia, as well as the gold embroidered feast-day robes of the statue of St Lawrence.

Two curious artefacts housed in the Chapter Hall are a desk and bookcase which belonged to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, bought by a Maltese businessman from an auction in Rome after World War II and donated to the Collegiate Chapter to replace the ones destroyed during wartime bombardments.

The group is meeting today in front of the main door of St Lawrence church, Vittoriosa (facing the monument and the sea) for registration at 1.45pm. The tour will start at 2pm.

For tickets, visit https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt/.