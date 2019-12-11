Historic Vittoriosa is being used as the backdrop for a film about the life of Jesus.

Several streets have been transformed using colourful Middle Eastern fabric, while ceramic pots and wicker baskets have been placed outside doorways to make them look more authentic.

Actors - dressed as biblical characters - have been shooting scenes for several days. Extras said the movie was called 'Icon' and was about the death of Jesus.

An actor sits on steps in Vittoriosa between scenes of a movie

A spokeswoman for the Vittoriosa council said: "They received all the correct permits and will be filming on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They are mainly filming in Triq il-Vittmi tal-Polverista and the movie is being called something like 'Jesus from a Different Angle' but I'm not sure if that is the exact title."

Tourists have been stopped from entering the area while filming is taking place and only residents are being granted access.

The production team is believed to be made up of a Maltese and British crew who have moved their large equipment into the small streets.

Crew working on a movie about Jesus in Vittoriosa

Traffic has also been stopped from entering the area for several days and security guards are present round the clock to protect the expensive equipment at night.

Once the crew finishes its work in Vittoriosa it will move on to Mdina for more filming. They plan to take a break for Christmas, resuming in January.

People have been asked not to take photos, as the production cast and crew try and keep as many scenes as possible from early release on social media.