Birgufest 2019 ‒ Birgu by Candlelight – a celebration of culture and art – takes place this weekend in Vittoriosa.

The city, flanked by Kalkara, Senglea and Cospicua, and adjacent to the Grand Harbour, is one of Malta’s oldest and most historic cities. It is also considered one of the island’s most spectacular and picturesque locations.

Tomorrow, all its streets and houses will be lit up with candles, chandeliers will hang in the streets and music will be heard throughout the winding pathways.

Most of the museums and historical buildings in the area will be open at a discounted price.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of experiences ranging from historical re-enactments, exhibitions by local artists, musical and choir concerts, a film festival, and an infiorata, to enjoying dinner by candlelight in the beautiful town square.

For more information, visit the Birgufest Facebook page.