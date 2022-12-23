The Viva Malta National Offshore Sailing Boat, which will provide an opportunity for Maltese sailors to compete in the international offshore circuit, has been officially launched.

The ceremony was held at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub and presided over by Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Aaron Farrugia and Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation Clifton Grima, together with Yachting Malta and Sport Malta.

The sailing boat was blessed by Mons. Victor Grech.

Viva Malta will now be passed on to SportMalta and the Malta Sailing Federation, who will work together to administer this initiative.

Minister Farrugia said that the Viva Malta National Offshore Sailing Boat concept has been made possible through an investment of approximately €400,000, born through an initiative submitted by Yachting Malta with the full support of the government.

