Yachting Malta is embarking on a very ambitious project that will provide the opportunity for Maltese sailors to represent their country in major international sailing regattas aboard the newly acquired boat ‘Viva Malta’. John Huber, chairman of Yachting Malta, gave more details on this initiative to Valhmor Camilleri…

Along the years, Maltese sailors have made a name for themselves in the Rolex Middle Sea Race which has established itself as one of the biggest regattas on the world sailing scene.

However, Maltese teams have always found it very difficult to compete in major regattas around the world due to spiralling financial costs it entails to take the boat and crew to an overseas race.

Now, that dream can become a reality for Maltese sailors thanks to the heavy investment made by Yachting Malta who are setting up a national sailing team that will have the opportunity to compete on a proper racing boat – the Cookson 50 Viva Malta.

