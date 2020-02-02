Meet master of the flute Silvio Zammit and Ramona Zammit Formosa who will give a recital of vivacious flute music at St Catherine of Italy in Valletta on Tuesday February 4 at 12.30pm.

The recital will feature a thrilling repertoire of flute classical music which includes Cimarosa’s Duet in C, Boismortier Concerto in G (Vivace- Largo-Allegro), Handel’s Sonata in F (Largetto-Allegro-Siciliano-Allegro) and Regan’s Jazz Duet (Our of blue-Siesta-Fughetta-Bossa Nova-On Edge).

Silvio and Ramona Zammit have been active as a duo for the past 20 years. They are both Fellows of the London College of Music and teach music at the Malta School of Music in Hamrun. Due to Ramona’s versatility on the piano, flute and harpsichord, the duo can perform in the different combinations of instruments.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets available from the venue itself or by email: baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952. For more details about upcoming events, visit barocco-malta.com.