According to recent figures, 18.9 per cent of Malta’s total exports come from ‘life sciences exports’ currently valued at around €876 million and the fruit of around 60 companies operating locally which together employ 1,700 people, most of them being highly skilled technical people.

“Our strong pharmaceutical industry continues to be an important pillar in Malta’s economy, and we are proud that Vivian continues to be an important player in this fast-growing pharmaceutical sector,” Denise Borg Manché, managing director of Vivian said.

“Our company’s growth as a holistic provider of healthcare has allowed us to invest in our newly built premises and a fully licensed warehousing facility for the storage and distribution of pharmaceutical products,” she said.

Vivian’s substantial investment in its new head office in Marsa has enabled the company to centralise its operations, strengthen its work in the distribution, marketing and promotion of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and nutraceuticals, and develop new service areas such as pharmaceutical warehousing for the storage and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

The premises, in fact, include a new 1,000-square-metre temperature-controlled warehouse facility that not only caters for Vivian’s products but can now also accommodate pharma warehousing for third-party clients.

The new offices also include a dedicated space for Vivian’s recently set-up Vivian Academy, which will be hosting training and engagement with the company’s wide stakeholder ecosystem.

“This new investment not only has allowed us to redefine who we are and what we stand for but also to position ourselves to service our clients and stakeholders better so that we can continue delivering the highest levels of healthcare products and services to all our communities,” Borg Manché noted.