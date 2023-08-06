Leading healthcare distribution organisation Vivian has presented a donation of €33,000 to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

The funds, collected throughout a year-long campaign by Vivian’s CSR team as part of Vivian’s 70th-anniversary celebrations, were presented to President George Vella by Vivian Gatt, chairperson of Vivian.

“We chose to collect proceeds for the Malta Community Chest Fund because we believe that Vivian’s values to make healthcare more accessible for the improvement of all patients’ quality of life is very aligned to the values embraced by the MCCF,” Gatt said.

We remain committed to encouraging more dialogue between pharma operators like Vivian and national stakeholders, such as the government and the MCCF

A recently published study showed that when it comes to oncology medicine, 54 per cent of available medication is not available in Malta and 43 per cent is only available privately.

“As leading providers of oncology treatment and products, we acknowledge how in recent years, the Malta Community Chest Fund has been instrumental in ensuring accessibility and funding of new medicinal products for hundreds of patients, particularly in areas such as oncology. We also acknowledge that more needs to be done for patients to be able to access new medications. This challenge can only be overcome by a robust and united front against cancer,” Gatt continued.

“This is why, as important stakeholders in this mission, we remain committed to encouraging more dialogue between pharma operators like Vivian and national stakeholders, such as the government and the Malta Community Chest Fund.”

President George Vella thanked Vivian for its generous donation and for its resolve in pushing for better accessibility of treatment for all patients and reiterated his call for more investment in cancer research and treatment, especially in view of the increasing numbers of patients in need of cancer treatment.