Vivian celebrated the company’s platinum anniversary, together with employees, families and close friends at Costa Del Sole in Mellieħa, on August 3.

It’s been 70 years since Wilfred Gatt, a local pharmacist, founded the business in 1952. Today, Vivian is a leading distributing and marketing organisation specialised in healthcare and the company remains a family-run business based on solid values set out by its founder.

To mark the anniversary, the company’s corporate social responsibility team has embarked on an ambitious project to collect €70,000 to donate to the Malta Community Chest Fund before the end of the year, to commemorate 70 years of service to patients.

The MCCF is an entity the company holds close to heart. The aim of the MCCF Foundation is to improve the quality of life and care of individuals and society in general, without any form of discrimination on the basis of social class, gender identity, age, ability, health, status or religion.

Throughout the year staff members have organised a number of events and raffles were held to raise funds on the night of the celebration.

During the event, Vivian Gatt, Vivian’s chairperson, took everyone through the company’s journey since its formation, while John Huber, the foundation’s chairperson, shared the work carried out by the MCCF and its constant challenge to raise funds and congratulated Vivian on its success and noble gesture to support the MCCF.

Vivian will also be reaching out to various stakeholders, such as pharmaceutical suppliers, pharmacies and healthcare clinics, to reach this important milestone together and organising a Vivian family fun day, open to the public, at Fgura Football Club.

Those wishing to contribute towards Vivian’s MCCF fund drive can visit https://viviancorp. com/70th-anniversary/.