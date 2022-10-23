VJ Salomone Consumer Lines Ltd, agents for Applaws Natural Pet Food, have recently launched another campaign wherein €38,000 worth of Applaws Cat Food was donated to various animal sanctuaries and organisations around Malta and Gozo.

This donation, to commemorate National Pet Day, was split between 15 sanctuaries, namely Animal Care, Animal Guardians, Animal Protectors, Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines (CSAF), Cat Lovers Adoptions Welfare & Support (CLAWS), Felines Forever Assocation, Love for Strays, Stray Animal Support Group (SASG), Shiny Paws, Society for the Protection and Care of Animals Gozo (SPCA Gozo), Tomasina Cat Sanctuary and the Attard Stray Animal Support Group.

Other beneficiaries included the Animal Welfare Department, both in Malta and Gozo, and the Real Animal Rights Foundation that delivered the donations themselves to over 40 cat feeders.

The Marsa local council was also chosen as a beneficiary. This forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives towards the locality which embraces the organisation as part of its community.

VJ Salomone Consumer Lines Ltd respects these organisations and their sterling work in aid of animals. Although the donation is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the vast resources required on a daily basis by these organisations, it has still managed to reach around 5,000 cats which were given a total of 33,120 pouches of food.