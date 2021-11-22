VJ Salomone Consumer Lines Ltd, agent for the Hill’s brand, has been the main pet food sponsor for the feat undertaken by Maltese triathlete and animal lover Fabio Spiteri to raise funds for various animal shelters.

Spiteri is the second person who has managed to cycle around the Sicilian coast in less than 48 hours without stopping. But for him, this was not just a sporting challenge but primarily a quest to raise funds for a purpose that is close to his heart.

Spirteri’s target was to collect €50,000 to be distributed among 16 animal shelters in Malta and one in Sicily. His efforts and appeals to the public were fruitful and over €42,000 were collected.

Hill’s provides nutritious food to hundreds of shelters worldwide

Hill’s Pet Nutrition had originally promised a sponsorship of €2,000 worth of pet food but following the success of the event and the very generous amount donated by the public, the company decided to increase its donation to €4,700.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition decided to support Spiteri with their pet food since the brand is not only known for its scientifically led nutritious plans but also for its generosity and love towards animal shelters.

In fact, Hill’s provides nutritious food to hundreds of shelters worldwide. The right nutrition can transform a pet and the Hill’s Food, Shelter and Love Programme provides the right nutrition to abandoned animals, giving them a chance at a better life.

The brand also has a first-of-its-kind programme, providing food to animal shelters, veterinary clinics and other NGOs caring for pets after natural disasters.