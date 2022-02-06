Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria made instant impressions at Champions League-chasing Juventus on Sunday with goals on their debuts against Verona.

Serbia forward Vlahovic signed for Juve late last month in a deal worth an initial 70 million euros ($80.2 million) after bursting onto the scene at Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old showed why he is so highly rated with 12 minutes gone at the Allianz Stadium by racing onto Paulo Dybala’s chipped through ball before sending a delicate lofted finish over Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.