Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic arrived at Juventus for a medical Friday ahead of a much-anticipated winter break transfer to the Italian giants.

An official announcement on the move from fellow Serie A club Fiorentina was expected later Friday.

Often compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Serb has 17 goals in Serie A this season and Juventus are ready to pay around 70 million euros for the youngster as they seek to fill the goal gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

