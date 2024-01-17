Dusan Vlahovic shot Juventus to within two points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan with a stunning double in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

Serbia striker Vlahovic struck twice from distance in the first half at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to help Juve to their sixth straight win in all competitions and keep the pressure on fierce rivals Inter.

“We try to prepare every match as if it were our last… we’re happy with the win, let’s hope we can keep going,” said Vlahovic to DAZN.

The 23-year-old put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute when left all alone near the edge of the penalty area, from where his dipping shot flew past Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

