Dusan Vlahovic shot Juventus temporarily top of Serie A on Saturday as the Serbia striker scored twice in a convincing 3-1 win over Lazio.

Goals in each half from Vlahovic and another in the 26th minute from strike partner Federico Chiesa at the Allianz Stadium pushed Juve a point ahead of both Milan clubs before the derby which kicks off later.

Inter and AC Milan are both on a perfect nine points heading into their clash for local bragging rights, one behind Juve.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve will concede top spot regardless of the result at the San Siro but the coach will be encouraged by what he saw in front of an enthusiastic home crowd in Turin.

Allegri has paired Vlahovic and Italy star Chiesa up front this season and the attacking duo have hit it off, combining for seven goals in unbeaten Juve's opening four matches.

