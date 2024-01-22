Juventus won 3-0 at Lecce on Sunday to move to the top of Serie A and bring down the curtain on a weekend dominated by racist abuse aimed at Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in Udine.

With leaders Inter away in Saudi Arabia preparing for their Italian Super Cup final against Napoli on Monday, Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic stayed hot at home.

Juventus struck three times in the second half in Lecce to give coach Max Allegri his 300th Serie A victory. They stretched their league unbeaten run to 16 matches, winning a fifth straight and moving to the top of the table for the first time since they ended the 2019-20 season as champions.

