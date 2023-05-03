Dusan Vlahovic shot Juventus into second place in Serie A on Wednesday with his first Serie A goal in nearly three months which earned his team a 2-1 win over struggling Lecce.
Serbia striker Vlahovic lashed in what turned out to the winning goal five minutes before half-time at a sparsely-populated Allianz Stadium in Turin.
The ex-Fiorentina attacker’s ninth league goal of the season, and his first since early February, came after Assan Ceesay’s 37th-minute penalty for the away side had levelled Leandro Paredes’s early free-kick.
“He scored a great goal and he improved as the game went on,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.
