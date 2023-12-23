Dusan Vlahovic fired Juventus to within one point of Serie A leaders Inter Milan with the decisive strike in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Frosinone.

Serbia forward Vlahovic headed home the winner with nine minutes remaining at the Stadio Benito Stirpe after Jaime Baez had equalised for the hosts following Kenan Yildiz’s opener early in his first start for Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side now await the result of Inter’s home clash with Lecce later on Saturday, which Inter have to face without injured star striker Lautaro Martinez and Italy left-back Federico Dimarco.

