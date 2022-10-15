Dusan Vlahovic saved Juventus from going into an even deeper crisis with the only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 derby win at Torino which relieved some pressure on under-fire coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve went into the derby reeling from Champions League humiliation at the hands of Maccabi Haifa, but Vlahovic gave his coach some breathing room despite another poor team display against a Torino side who had no available strikers.

Serbia forward Vlahovic pushed in the winner with 15 minutes remaining to give Juve their first away win this season.

Juve are seventh, seven points behind league leaders Napoli, who host Bologna on Sunday evening.

However the gap between Juve and the Serie A summit will increase again on Saturday if Atalanta beat Sassuolo in the day’s late match and move a point ahead of Napoli.

More details here...