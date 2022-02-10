Dusan Vlahovic set up an Italian Cup semi-final with his former team Fiorentina after his wildly deflected shot earned Juventus a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Thursday.

Vlahovic signed for Juve from the Viola late last month and has been decisive in both his first two matches, opening the scoring against Verona on Sunday and ramming an 88th-minute shot against Ruan Tressoldi and past Sassuolo’s veteran goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo.

The Serbia forward broke the deadlock generated by Paulo Dybala’s third minute opener and Hamed Traore’s delightful individual effort midway through the first half, just as the match looked to be heading to extra-time.

