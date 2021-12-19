Dusan Vlahovic was again on target for Fiorentina on Sunday but couldn’t help them put pressure on Serie A’s Champions League positions following an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sassuolo.

Serbia forward Vlahovic struck his 16th league goal of the season in the 51st minute in Florence to pull a goal back after the Viola trailed by two at half-time through strikes from Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi.

Lucas Torreira levelled just after the hour mark but Vincenzo Italiano’s side then lost Cristiano Biraghi to a second yellow card in the 68th minute and couldn’t complete a comeback which would have put them within three points of the top four.

