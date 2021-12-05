Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic scored the winner from the penalty spot in a 3-2 victory at Bologna on Sunday to lift Fiorentina to fifth in the Italian top flight.

Vlahovic’s 13th goal of the campaign moved the Tuscany side ahead of Jose Mourinho’s Roma who lost 3-0 at home to champions Inter Milan on Saturday.

Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina end a run of four consecutive defeats on the road to Venezia, Lazio, Juventus and Empoli and now sit 11 points behind leaders AC Milan.

Juventus, in seventh place, can pull level on points with Fiorentina later Sunday with a win at home over struggling Genoa.

